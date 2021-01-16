Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey wedding date: Here’s what we know

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey are getting married this year, but the big question is when.

Hilary Spivey already confirmed their nuptials were happening in 2021, but the details surrounding the event were to be kept private. Of course, that just amped up the Duggar investigators to go out and find the date.

This isn’t the first rodeo for the Duggar family. They have made mock registries with inaccurate dates and done things to keep their actual dates of weddings and due dates as secret as possible.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

With that being said, it looks like a date has been uncovered for when Justin and Claire will tie the knot.

What is Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s proposed wedding date?

According to the digging The Hollywood Gossip did, it looks like Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey are expected to tie the knot on April 16, 2021.

It falls on a Friday, which isn’t unheard of for the Duggars. The website is password protected for Claire and Justin, which means that aside from the date, nothing else can be seen.

Given that Hilary Spivey spilled the confirmation that her daughter and Justin were walking down the aisle this year, it isn’t shocking that the date has been revealed. Of course, it was likely expected, which is why the site is password protected.

What have Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey been up to?

Since their courtship went public in September, the couple has seen a spike in popularity. Counting On viewers have flocked to Instagram to ask Claire Spivey about things, and so far, she hasn’t had a problem answering anyone.

Justin Duggar has been spending a lot of time in Texas, though it looks like once he marries his bride, the two will be residing in Arkansas. He reportedly bought a mobile home from Jim Bob Duggar for just a dollar and has fixed it up to make it a home for when the two are officially married.

Babies are also likely on the brain. The typical Duggar way is to have a baby right after marriage, or falling pregnant within a few months. There have been exceptions, though many of the daughters-in-law have had honeymoon babies.

For now, Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar have not confirmed their wedding date. It isn’t likely they will address the issue, especially if that date is correct. However, Hilary may speak up. She has no qualms about saying things, even if it may be a liability for Jim Bob Duggar.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.