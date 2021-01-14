Jim Bob Duggar sells Justin Duggar a mobile home ahead of wedding

Justin Duggar is reportedly a homeowner now.

Ahead of his nuptials to Claire Spivey, it was revealed that Justin purchased a home from his dad, Jim Bob Duggar.

This news confirms that the couple will reside in Arkansas despite speculation that Claire and Justin would remain in Texas where they have spent a lot of their time together.

Jim Bob Duggar sells his kids homes

Learning that Jim Bob Duggar sold Justin Duggar a mobile home wasn’t shocking. He has done this for some of his other children as well. In fact, the house that Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, purchased was from him as well.

According to the source who talked exclusively to In Touch, Justin bought the home for just one dollar from his dad. It is a mobile home and reportedly suitable for when the couple begins to have a family.

The home is likely similar to what John-David and Abbie Duggar live in, which was featured last season on Counting On. The source told the publication, “Of course, there’s one major rule — they can’t spend the night or move into the home until they’re married.”

When will Justin Duggar marry Claire Spivey?

Back in November, the couple got engaged. It was just one day after Justin Duggar turned 18 when the couple announced their big news.

Some Counting On fans were unclear about the timeline for their relationship. Claire has been outspoken about things, taking to Instagram to debunk assumptions and make things clear for followers who questioned the validity of their courtship.

It was revealed that they had been courting for longer than most knew. Their courtship announcement for Counting On was more of a formality for the show than it was an accurate depiction of their timeline.

The couple will be tying the knot at some point this year. Claire’s mom, Hilary, confirmed that she and Justin will marry in 2021, but there is no date known. They will keep that a secret, though once the followers sniff out a registry for the couple, all bets are off.

This won’t be the first Duggar wedding that was kept under wraps, but the others have been found out. Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson attempted to keep their day private, but someone posted something to Instagram, and from there, it was revealed they were getting married in just days.

It is likely the wedding will be a part of the upcoming season of Counting On. Hilary Spivey revealed she and her family have filmed with Claire and Justin Duggar, so now, all viewers are waiting on is a premiere date.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.