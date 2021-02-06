Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey wedding registry: Here’s what they asked for

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s wedding registry is uncovered. Pic credit: @justinsamduggar/Instagram

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey are heading down the aisle in a matter of months.

Hilary Spivey confirmed the couple would wed this year, but she didn’t confirm the date. After a little digging around from the internet sleuths, it was revealed that their wedding date would be April 16, 2021.

That was debated, though. It appeared as though Justin was having a bachelor party with some of his friends, brothers, and her family members recently. The guys went snowboarding together and it looked like it may have been a toned-down version of the popular pre-wedding tradition.

Now, it looks like an Amazon registry has been uncovered. The names listed are Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar, and their date is for the one mentioned above.

What is on the wedding registry?

In true Duggar fashion, the wedding registry is filled with gift cards for various fast food places and restaurants.

There are also iPods, home gym equipment, gadgets, and more listed. The quantity can be found by each item, with the gift cards wanted being in quantities of more than one.

Several items from the list have been purchased already. From past experiences, the Duggar accept gifts from strangers for events like this. Many of Justin’s siblings have put together registries ahead of him but none were quite like this one.

Of course, given how young both he and Claire Spivey are, it isn’t too surprising to see some of what was listed.

What have Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey been up to?

Wedding planning is likely in full swing for Claire Spivey. There is a lot to do ahead of the big day, and some of it has likely been filmed for Counting On. In fact, her mom confirmed that she and her family had already done some taping for the show.

Most recently, Justin had his wisdom teeth removed. Claire traveled from Texas to help take care of her man. She even posed with him in front of a banner that asked for prayers for Justin. That set off a chain reaction where followers called her “over dramatic” for the photo, and so many agreed with the sentiment.

The next several months will be filled with new things for the couple as they begin their life together. How soon they will start a family is a hot topic as many of the Duggar siblings and their significant others have honeymoon babies.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.