Counting On fans call Claire Spivey ‘over dramatic’ after Justin Duggar’s wisdom teeth removal

Claire Spivey is called “over dramatic” after displaying a banner asking for prayers for Justin Duggar. Pic credit: @clairespivey01/Instagram

Justin Duggar had his wisdom teeth removed recently, and both his parents and fiancee have posted about it.

Claire Spivey traveled to Arkansas to help her fiance recover from the procedure. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar shared photos of the event and Claire also shared a few more on her social media account.

One photo, in particular, garnered some attention. Standing on the upper level of the Duggar compound was the couple with a “Praying for our Justin! We love you!” banner. That, coupled with a family photo, and a few selfies, completed her post.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Counting On fan calls Claire Spivey ‘over dramatic’

While the comment section was filled with plenty of followers gushing over Claire Spivey and her eyelashes and clear glasses, there were some comments about the dramatization of the event of wisdom teeth removal.

One follower said, “Bit over dramatic!! It was only wisdom teeth.”

And, not being one to hold her tongue, Claire decided to clap back and responded, “the banner was from something else last year, and we found another reason to use it again. ;)”

Read More Jana Duggar gushes over nephew Gideon in sweet Instagram video

Pic credit: @clairespivey01/Instagram

When will Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar get married?

It has been confirmed the couple will tie the knot this year, though their date has not been revealed by the family. However, a date came up and it looks like April 16, 2021, may be the date the couple chose.

Hilary Spivey, Claire’s mom, hasn’t been shy about responding to followers’ questions either. In fact, she may be more of a liability than anything when it comes to Jim Bob Duggar and what he wants to keep under wraps.

There has also been some chatter about how young both Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar look. They are 19 and 18 respectively, and some followers spoke out about how they think they are too young to get married.

Justin has been working on renovating a mobile home the couple will live in following their nuptials. He purchased it from his dad for a very minimal amount, something that caught the attention of some Duggar fans and critics as well.

Now that Justin Duggar is recovering from his wisdom teeth removal, the couple can move forward with planning their wedding and getting things set up for their future. Followers are watching their every move, and the questions keep coming for both Claire Spivey and her mom, Hilary.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.