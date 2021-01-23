Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar trolled over Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey looking young

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are getting trolled after posting about Justin Duggar’s wisdom teeth removal and a photo of themselves along with him and his fiance, Claire Spivey.

The Counting On family revealed that Claire had come up from Texas to help care for Justin as he was recovering from the dental procedure. There had been questions about why the parents had been missing from social media, and why they neglected a few of the children’s birthdays.

While the wisdom teeth removal was an interesting post, the trolling came following many of their followers calling out Claire Spivey for looking so young and for Justin Duggar being engaged at just 18.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

What are the Duggars being trolled over?

Sharing a photo of themselves alongside Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar said, “It was a big week for Justin as he faced the inevitable—getting his wisdom teeth removed! [tooth emoji] His fiancée Claire came up to visit for the occasion, and she was a wonderful nurse while he recovered. When you love someone you definitely feel their pain, and it was sweet to see them get through this experience together!”

Some of the comments were endearing and sweet, but there were several that questioned why Justin would get engaged so young and noted how young Claire looked herself.

One follower said, “He’s engaged at 18??? He’s still a child.”

Several agreed with the statement and while others said the couple looked “15,” there were also followers who gave their testimony about getting married young and being married for several years now.

Read More How many Duggar grandbabies will be born in 2020?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam)

When are Justin Duggar and Claire getting married?

Officially all that has been confirmed is that their wedding date is in 2021. Hilary Spivey revealed that her daughter and Justin Duggar had set a date for this year, but the actual date wouldn’t be made public.

After online sleuths did some digging, it was revealed that the possible date is April 16, 2021. Neither Claire Spivey nor Justin have confirmed, but it is likely that they will be married then. When the Duggars attempt to keep things secret, it never lasts for long.

It was also revealed that Jim Bob Duggar sold Justin a mobile home for just one dollar ahead of the wedding. This is likely where he and his new bride will live following their wedding. It was a bit shocking given that Justin spends so much time in Texas, but it looks like he and Claire will be living in Arkansas following their nuptials.

The pair have been together longer than has been advertised. Claire Spivey revealed they had been courting prior to the Counting On announcement and that telling the family in that manner was more of a formality than anything else.

Now that they have made it through Justin Duggar’s wisdom teeth removal, they are ready to tackle the married life.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.