Did Justin Duggar have his bachelor party? Here’s why Counting On fans think he did

It looks like Justin Duggar may be closer to tying the knot than anyone initially thought.

Based on photos shared by his soon-to-be mother-in-law, Hilary Spivey, some Counting On fans are wondering if the wedding is just around the corner.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that his nuptials may have been set for April 16, but now, it looks like things could be sooner than that. There are rumblings about a new date being some time in February, but as of now, nothing has been confirmed for either date.

Did Justin Duggar have a bachelor party on the slopes?

Over the last few days, Hilary Spivey has shared photos of Justin Duggar and some of the boys dressed up in their snowboarding gear.

In one of the photos, Justin is tagged and his brothers, Jason, and James Duggar were also a part of the group. This raised some suspicions that it could have been his version of a bachelor party with some of his unmarried brothers and friends.

What have Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey been up to?

Recently, Justin Duggar had his wisdom teeth removed. That was announced by both Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, and Claire Spivey. Both shared similar photos, but one that was shared by Claire got her a lot of attention.

With a banner hanging that asked for prayers for Justin, Claire was trolled and called “overdramatic.” While she clarified the sign was made ahead of that for an entirely different purpose, the comments still didn’t let up.

There has been a lot of chatter about how young both Justin and Claire are. Justin Duggar just celebrated his 18th birthday in November and Claire Spivey is 19. The two are ready to start their life together, but some Counting On fans have doubts.

Viewers are looking forward to getting to know more about Claire and her family. Up until this point, she was only introduced on video chat during last season’s Counting On finale. There have been some photos and posts from her, but her personality hasn’t been revealed.

With a wedding on the way, there will be plenty more of Claire Spivey to be shown. Justin Duggar getting married is likely going to be a big part of the upcoming season.

For now, though, Duggar fans will have to keep guessing about when the actual wedding day is and what is planned.

Counting On is currently on hiatus on TLC.