Joy-Anna Duggar ‘likes’ post slamming Jill Duggar, fuels rift speculation

It looks like there is another rift brewing among the Duggar family, and this time, it’s between the sisters.

Jill Duggar has been open about her struggles with the family, detailing their falling out and the work it will take to get things back on track. Of course, she and Derick Dillard spoke out before any of the other Duggars confirmed there were issues that were long suspected.

She did mention that some of her siblings didn’t agree with things going on in her life in one of her YouTube Q&A videos. While Jill didn’t reveal which sibling or siblings it was, it looks like it is now clear that Joy-Anna Duggar is one who isn’t cool with her sister speaking out and airing the dirty laundry.

Joy-Anna Duggar ‘like’ controversial Duggar confession

On social media, there are plenty of Duggar commentary accounts. On Instagram, there is one, in particular, that gets a lot of fanfare.

In a recent post, someone wrote in to criticize Jill Duggar for the way she went about talking about the family rift. She used both YouTube and another media outlet to tell her story. The follower also accused the former reality TV star of needing money.

That is the post that Joy-Anna Duggar liked. Her official Instagram name is @joy4site, and it is clear she is the one who liked the post because her handle shows up. She, like many of her other siblings, likely keeps tabs on what is said about the family. This time though, Joy-Anna didn’t just lurk, she made a statement.

Will Jill Duggar and her family make amends?

When Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar finally released a statement about what was going on with Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard, they confirmed they wanted things to be repaired.

The sentiment was echoed by Jill and Derick as well, though it doesn’t appear anything has changed as they are still not being seen with the family or participating in the holiday events.

Jessa Duggar has made it a point to visit Jill, though. It seems she is trying to mend fences between her sister and parents, at least from the outside looking in.

For now, Joy-Anna Duggar has remained silent on the issues, but her very public “like” of the confession makes a bold statement that she doesn’t agree with Jill and how she is handling family business.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.