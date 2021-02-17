Jill Duggar shares snow photos, updates on winter in Arkansas

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard ventured out into the snow. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar has been documenting how she and her family have been dealing with the cold and snow.

Several states have been under winter weather advisories and warnings, with snow and cold reaching places as far down as Texas.

On her Instagram stories, Jill has been sharing how she and the boys have been keeping busy while being stuck in the house. Derick Dillard has also been home with the family, and their adventures have been shared.

Winter photos shared

After the temperature warmed up, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard took their boys outside for a walk. They have been dealing with some very cold temperatures that have had windchills below zero.

Getting energy out with her boys was a big deal. She and Derick took them for a walk and while they were on their adventure, fun in the snow ensued.

The former reality TV star shared several photos of their walk, including the making of snow angels, the use of sled as a ride, and more.

It has been an intense couple of days with scheduled power cutoffs and conserving energy in the area where she and Derick live. Jill Duggar documented some of that within her Instagram stories, including their thermostat being set to 57 degrees.

What else have Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard been up to?

Currently, the couple is gearing up for his end to law school. He has been working hard and will be graduating soon. They have talked about what their plans are in several question and answer sessions on YouTube.

Recently, Jinger Duggar threw some shade at her sister, Jill, and their cousin Amy Duggar King. While it wasn’t direct, it was inferred she was talking about them. There is a rumored tell-all being worked on, which has reportedly caused distress within the family.

For now, they have been doing their own thing. There haven’t been photos of Jill with her siblings in a while, but she has been hanging out with Amy. Jessa Duggar stopped by a few months ago, and that visit was documented for social media.

All in all, Jill Duggar appears to be happy living her life with Derick Dillard and their two little boys. She has been busy documenting this particularly odd winter in Arkansas, and it appears they are making lemonade with the lemons they’ve been given.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.