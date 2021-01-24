Jill Duggar has a cheerleader in her husband, Derick Dillard.

The former reality TV star shared a new Instagram post that was a partnership for activewear.

She was showing off some of the clothing, which included form-fitting attire.

Derick didn’t miss the opportunity to slide into the comment section and give his wife a boost of confidence.

Derick thinks his wife is still ‘hot’

While it is no secret that Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are still very much in love, seeing him tell her that she is still “hot” was sweet.

He showed up on her Instagram page and commented saying, “Lookin’ hot baby! [kissing face emoji] [fire emoji].”

She commented back to him, proving that the romance between them is still very much alive.

Both have been vocal about spending alone time together being an important aspect to their marriage. Jill even shared some books the couple has used to spice things up.

And, before she and Derick were estranged from the Duggars, she got into some hot water for an ad she posted about a Kama Sutra book.

Their relationship has been on display for a long time, and seeing them through their ups and downs has put some pressure on the couple. Jill has come out of her shell and has continued to talk about things that wouldn’t have been allowed prior to the rift within the family.

What have Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard been up to?

Over the last several months, both Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have been vocal about their lives and where they stand. Their Q&A sessions have been informative.

Revealing they were using birth control was a big deal. The couple doesn’t want to expand their family at this moment, and while they didn’t elaborate, it was confirmed they are using some method of birth control.

Their sense of conservativism has died down a bit over the last year or so as well. Derick commented on a post about why the Duggars marry early and revealed it was because they wanted to have sex. That was something no one thought would be said, but he was there, putting it out there, even if it was in a joking manner.

They skipped out on the Duggar family holidays, which wasn’t shocking. Their boys took part in the video chat with the family though, as it was caught on camera by Jessa Duggar.

While it isn’t likely that Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard will ever be a part of Counting On again, they still remain active on social media.

Counting On is currently on hiatus on TLC.