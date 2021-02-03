Jill Duggar goes thrift shopping with cousin Amy Duggar King

Jill Duggar likes hanging out with her cousin Amy Duggar King. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar and her cousin, Amy Duggar King are thick as thieves.

The two former reality TV stars continue to spend time together and live their best lives. As what some would call Duggar outcasts, Jill and Amy have documented their shenanigans on social media.

Most recently, the two cousins hung out and went shopping at the thrift store. Shopping in various thrift and consignment shops is a favorite pastime for the Duggars. Typically, they share photos from the big ones they hit in the spring and fall, but Jill Duggar and Amy Duggar King hit some smaller ones recently.

Amy helped support Jill

Throughout all of the ups and downs of the last year (and maybe before), Amy Duggar King has been a source of support for her cousin.

Viewers met Amy when 19 Kids and Counting was still airing. She was a part of the show and her music career was focused on. From singing in Branson to hanging out with her mom and Grandma Mary Duggar, Amy was able to brighten viewers’ lives.

Jim Bob Duggar eventually cut out the cousin, and it was revealed that she was only allowed to see her family under supervision. Amy was much more worldly than her cousins, especially the girls.

Hanging out with Jill Duggar happens frequently. The former Counting On star showed a photo of Amy while shopping at the thrift store, proving their bond is still as strong as ever.

Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

What has Jill Duggar been up to?

Over the holidays, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard stayed home and didn’t partake in any of the Duggar events. From Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve, neither was spotted at any events hosted at the Duggar compound.

There have been several Q&A’s hosted by the couple. They have discussed birth control and other hot topics that Counting On fans have had questions about. It seems that getting their side of the story out there is important.

That is where Amy Duggar King also steps in to support Jill. The two shared a photo from the facility that Amy’s husband, Dillon, has a stake in, basically as a statement on Jim Bob’s birthday. The caption talked about freedom and coincided with Jill’s break from the family.

Despite all of the ups and downs, the cousins have managed to keep their relationship going. Jill knows she can count on Amy, and spending time together is always a good thing.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.