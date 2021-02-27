Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Jill Duggar reveals she didn’t get support when walking away from Counting On


Jill Duggar in a Counting On confessional.
Jill Duggar talks family feud. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have been speaking out again about their relationship with her family and the progress that has been made since they initially talked about it last fall. 

It has been clear that things have been heating up with the Duggar family feud as Joy-Anna Duggar liked a post that slammed her older sister. It didn’t stop there, though, as Derick made sure to like the comments that were in support of Jill. 

From talking about what is next in their life to revealing how they discuss things with their two sons, Israel and Samuel, Jill and Derick have been open and continue to be. 

Have things gotten better between Jill Duggar and her family? 

The short answer is no. It is unfortunate, but Jill Duggar revealed it has been a struggle learning the boundaries and what is healthy for herself and her family. 

In a video chat with Us Weekly, Jill talked about how things have affected her since walking away from Counting On and dealing with the family rift. 

When asked about whether she was given support from her family when she and Derick Dillard ultimately decided to walk away from the reality TV show, she said, “There wasn’t a lot of support there.” 

That isn’t shocking as Jill had revealed that not all of her siblings were on board with her decision to walk away.

Following the speaking out last fall, Jessa Duggar made a conscious effort to show up for her sister, even sharing photos on social media. 

Later in the interview, Jill Duggar confirmed her family still has “drama,” mentioning that a family of that size and everyone giving their opinions contributes to that. 

What’s next for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard? 

Currently, they have been doing these press interviews to promote their blog. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have been chronicling their adventures and uploading them to their monetized page, which appears to be going well for them. 

As they gear up to wrap up another school year, things will change for the family. Derick will be done with law school and Israel will have completed Kindergarten. New seasons of life will be upon them, and from there, their family will continue to flourish. 

While not many family members have been there to support Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard in their transition away from reality TV, one person has been there. Amy Duggar King has been a huge support vessel for her cousin and the two often spend a lot of time together shopping and hanging out. 

Hopefully, Jill will elaborate more in the future, especially because Counting On viewers have questions about which siblings are supportive and which ones aren’t. 

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

