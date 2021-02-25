Derick Dillard ‘likes’ comment sticking up for Jill Duggar on post slamming her

Derick Dillard comes to his wife’s defense on post liked by Joy-Anna Duggar. Pic credit: TLC

The Duggar family feud is growing rapidly.

Over the last few days, things with Jill Duggar and her family have amped up.

Last fall, the rift between Jill and her parents was confirmed by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar after they issued a statement about Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Joy-Anna Duggar “liked” a post that slammed Jill and her decision to speak out about what was happening within the family.

That didn’t go unnoticed, though. Derick went over to the Instagram account and liked a comment that was in support of Jill and her choice to be upfront and open about what was happening in their lives.

What did Derick Dillard do?

After the news made the rounds about Joy-Anna Duggar liking the post that slammed Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard went to check things out.

The comment says, “Jim Bob is that you? I don’t think ANY of us can judge how Jill is handling her family drama when it’s clear she had a traumatic childhood.”

Read More Counting On fans slam Anna and Jana Duggar for not wearing face masks, Jessa Duggar shares photo

It currently has 153 likes, one of which came from Derick himself.

Pic credit: duggarbates_confessions/Twitter

Derick Dillard has been vocal about the wrongs he thinks his wife experienced at the hands of her father, Jim Bob Duggar. In fact, there are rumors that a tell-all book is in the works and some of Jill’s siblings aren’t too thrilled about it.

From the money the couple wasn’t paid to living their lives on their own terms, Jill Duggar and her husband are working through what life has handed them since they tied the knot in 2014.

What’s next for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard?

Currently, the couple is making their way around the media to promote their YouTube channel. They have decided to leave the reality TV life behind, and now, they need to decide where their path is leading.

Both have said they are focusing on Derick finishing law school, and much of their lives have been centered around that. Jill has taken care of their boys while he studies and attends class. In just a few months, graduation will be upon them.

Followers have appreciated Jill Duggar’s honesty in her YouTube videos. She talked about her rift with her family and the money she recovered after she and Derick got lawyers involved. Brutal honesty has been a part of her venture, and now, they want it to be so much more.

For now, Derick made his stance clear about Joy-Anna Duggar liking that post about her sister. There is likely more coming, but when it happens remains to be seen.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.