Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard talk sex education for their sons, courting rules for them

Jill Duggar is making the rounds, promoting her YouTube channel, but is she making things worse with her family?

She and Derick Dillard have been talking to media outlets, revealing their future plans when it comes to more children and other big life events.

Whether Jill and Derick are paid for the interviews remains unknown, but it appears that some of her siblings think she is doing more harm than good while speaking out.

What are Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard talking about?

Aside from their information about their intentions on having more biological children and possibly adding adoption into the mix, they are now discussing how they will talk to their boys, Israel and Samuel, about sex.

They aren’t shy about talking about their sex life. In fact, they put together a video and revealed that they have a good bedroom life while discussing things with their kids in the car. Awkward wasn’t even the right word to describe that situation.

In a chat with Us Weekly, the former Counting On stars were discussing how they would talk to their sons about sex and their views on courting.

Jill said, “Knowledge is power and you would be amazed at kids just learning about their body at the right time.”

Derick spoke up as well, saying, “Growing up, we always learned the anatomical names for body parts and didn’t use colloquial names or euphemisms or whatever, which I think can protect against abuse.”

What about courting?

As for where courting goes, the couple has ideas on that as well. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard went through a very strict courtship. That was likely due to the fact that she was the first Duggar daughter to go through the process.

She and Derick want to encourage a courtship process for their kids, but it likely won’t be as strict as they had it.

And, with a comment Derick made about the courting process, it looks like he was throwing shade at Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. While he didn’t call them out, it was clear it was a dig.

He said, “The degree to which you’re subject to unsolicited advice from parents might be the level to which you’re dependent upon them financially. … You should honor your parents your entire life but honoring your parents when you’re 5 is obeying everything that they say and honoring your parents when your 35 isn’t obeying everything that they say but respecting their opinion. It’s treating them the right way.”

It is clear that Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard will be taking pieces of their upbringing and their beliefs now to form what is becoming their own parenting style.

