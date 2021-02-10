Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard promote app, talk ‘good’ sex life


Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard on Counting On.
Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard promote an app while oversharing intimate details. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard revealed they have a healthy sex life. 

The couple shared a new YouTube video and discussed their love life while on a “progressive date” with their two boys in the backseat. 

It was a little outside of the box for the former reality TV stars, but not terribly surprising because Jill has overshared several times in the past. 

Jill and Derick have ‘good’ sex life 

While talking about their bedroom activities may be considered oversharing, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard were all too happy to brag about their relationship. 

Followers have had several questions for the couple about why they don’t have more children and whether they use birth control. In a prior Q&A session, the couple did confirm they used non-hormonal birth control

In their new video, though, Jill and Derick got super personal. While talking about sex, which they called “dates” because their children were present, the couple revealed they have a “good” sex life. Jill made sure to tell the camera that, with Derick in agreement. 

At one point, he bragged about having “dates” four times in one day. Sharing this kind of information went along with them promoting the Intimately Us app, which seems to be a big thing for the couple.

In fact, there was a big debacle a while back about the Kama Sutra book Jill promoted, which caused plenty of pushback on social media. 

Moving on from Counting On 

Since walking away from reality TV, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have adjusted to their new normal. 

They have hosted a few Q&A sessions on YouTube, shared that they chose to enroll Israel in public school, and so much more that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar would not have approved of them doing. 

The rift between them and her parents was made public, including a statement from Jim Bob and Michelle. Speculation had been running rampant for a year, and finally, they acknowledged the rift between them. 

Now, Counting On fans have an idea of what happened between Jill and Derick and their reasons for walking away from the show.

He has been attending law school and is reportedly working on a tell-all. 

Recently, it was revealed that Jinger Duggar was upset with Jill for going against the family, which isn’t surprising. Jill revealed that her siblings weren’t all supportive of her new life and points of view. 

One thing is for sure, Derick Dillard is still interested in Jill Duggar. Not only did he call her “hot” on social media, but he also confirmed they have a “good” sex life while filming a video and promoting an app. 

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

