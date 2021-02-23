Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard may expand their family, talk being open to adoption

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are considering adoption. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are open to adopting in the future.

Talk of more kids for the former reality TV couple has been all over the place. Right now, they share two sons, Israel and Samuel.

There are a lot of contributing circumstances to why Jill and Derick haven’t expanded their family, and at one point, they weren’t sure they would have more children. Now, it looks like they are considering their future options which include possibly adopting and having more biological children.

Adoption is an option

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard talked about what their future looks like as far as expanding their family.

Their response is always about where God leads them, which is something they have echoed throughout the years. With two little boys at home now, they are working with what they have, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t considering their next move.

The couple said, “We’re definitely open to wherever God leads us. And we’ve also talked about adoption possibly in the future. … Derick’s uncle was adopted.”

Parenting together

Since Jill Duggar is a stay-at-home parent, a lot of the responsibility falls on her. While Derick Dillard is busy with school and sometimes odd jobs like delivering food, there is a lot that goes on with the kids and house that Jill has to handle.

When discussing how they parent after Jill revealed she is often the more lenient one, Derick told the media outlet, “We help each other in that way. Like, she can lighten me up. … But it’s important to have those big core things that we agree on. There would be more issues if we didn’t agree on fundamental aspects of parenting.”

As for what the future holds, neither is quite sure of a plan. Derick is working on completing law school and they are enjoying the stage they are in life. Israel is in school and Samuel gets special time with his mom while his brother is off learning.

The couple has been honest about their split from the Duggars and the rift. While it was hoped there would be a reconciliation, it appears that nothing has changed recently. In fact, Joy-Anna Duggar recently liked a post slamming her sister, which led to more speculation that the strain in the family is deeper than anyone knows.

For now, Jill and Derick are happy with where their family unit is at. In the future, there may be some expansion with biological children, adopted children, or both.

