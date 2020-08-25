Jill Duggar shares Israel’s first day of school photos, Derick Dillard heads to last year of law school

Jill Duggar is celebrating as two of her boys headed off to school today. It was the first day of kindergarten for Israel Dillard and the first day of Derick Dillard’s last year of law school.

Israel is the first Duggar grandchild to be enrolled in public school. All of Josh and Anna Duggar’s kids are homeschooled and Jill and Derick have the next oldest grandchild.

Israel Dillard breaks the cycle

Earlier this year, Jill Duggar shocked Counting On fans when she announced that she and Derick Dillard had chosen to enroll their oldest son in public school. They both felt it was the best option and it is the same school that Derick went to growing up.

There had been some speculation that homeschooling wasn’t going to be the choice made, but once it was announced, followers were shocked. Jill has shared numerous times over the years that she was overwhelmed being home with the boys at times.

Leading up to this point, Jill Duggar has been sharing the process of shopping for school supplies. This year may not be what the parents had envisioned for Israel Dillard and his first experience with public school, but it is where things are at because of the coronavirus pandemic.

She shared several photos on Instagram of their first days – pictures of each of the parents with Israel and one of the whole family as they experienced kindergarten for the first time together.

What has Jill Duggar been up to?

It has been a while since Jill Duggar has been updating regularly on social media. She and Derick Dillard took a vacation before school started. They left fans guessing as to where they went, but it was near a beach and looked like they had a good time.

The next year will be intense for the family as Derick works toward finishing his law degree. There has been tension between Jill and her family for nearly a year now. While details of the feud have been kept under wraps, it has been clear to onlookers that things aren’t as cozy as they pretend at times.

As Jill Duggar moves through this new chapter of life, she will likely be sharing more updates. She is officially a mom of a school-aged child and that is a brand new experience for her.

Counting On airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.