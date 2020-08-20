Anna Duggar shows off Meredith’s letter-writing skills

Anna Duggar has begun homeschooling her children this year. She shared a photo of Meredith showing off a practice sheet after writing all her letters.

While the Duggars don’t do anything the traditional way, Meredith is no stranger to school work. She was working hard last school year as well.

Meredith Duggar blows Counting On fans away

The photo of Meredith shared by Anna Duggar shows off her writing skills. She was boasting about the letters of the alphabet she had written. While it is possible it was traced, the picture caught the attention of many Counting On fans.

One fan even commented, “That’s such great writing for her age!” Meredith is a newly-five-year-old and her attention to detail while doing her letters (in both upper and lower case) had followers blown away.

Being the middle daughter may have its challenges, but Meredith is well on her way to excelling in school. She is the fourth child of Anna and Josh to be homeschooled. Mackynzie, Michael, and Marcus have been taught by their mom for years.

Anna Duggar frequently shows off Meredith and her other kids

Since Josh and Anna Duggar are no longer allowed to be filmed for Counting On, she uses social media a lot. Updates about their family, pregnancy announcements, and gender reveals are all done on Instagram or similar sites.

Back when Meredith Duggar was born, the couple was embroiled in back to back scandals. She was born in July 2015, just two months after the first bombshell about Josh was revealed.

That was when news broke that he had inappropriately touched several of his sisters and a family friend. Following that, it was made known that Josh was a part of Ashley Madison, a site that promoted discreet extramarital affairs.

It has been five years since then, and Meredith has become a big sister twice over. On occasion, Anna Duggar and her children have made appearances on Counting On. It has only been a handful of times since 19 Kids and Counting was scrapped for the new show.

For now, sharing her children and life’s adventures on social media is fine by Anna. She is working on homeschooling four of the six kids and stopped to share where Meredith is in her studies. It looks like the new student will be doing just fine as the year progresses.

