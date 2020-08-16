Anna Duggar shares adorable photo of Meredith and Mason playing pretend

Anna Duggar’s kids are a fan favorite. She married Josh Duggar in 2008, and their lives were chronicled on 19 Kids and Counting.

Fans have watched their children grow up, and now, we’ve been able to watch Anna’s children on social media.

Meredith Duggar was born just after Josh’s big scandal in 2015. Since then, two more little ones, Mason and Maryella, were born.

Meredith and Mason steal Instagram

The latest Instagram post shared by Anna Duggar features Meredith and Mason. They were playing with one another and using their imagination.

Counting On fans gushed over how cute the brother and sister sibling duo are. Mason is riding in a laundry basket with a makeshift flag. It looks like it was supposed to be a boat, though that wasn’t made clear in the post. Meredith was gearing up to push her little brother around and was all smiles about it throughout the photos.

All of Anna and Josh Duggar’s children are gorgeous. She often shows them off on social media, though occasionally they are shown on Counting On. The girls all get plenty of attention, especially when Anna dresses them up in cute matching clothes and braids their hair.

Why aren’t Anna Duggar and the kids being shown on Counting On?

Josh Duggar isn’t allowed to be filmed. 19 Kids and Counting was canceled following his 2015 scandal. Counting On was born in the aftermath, but only after it was agreed that he would no longer appear on the network.

There have been a few instances where Anna Duggar and the kids have appeared. She took part in the beginning seasons of the show, especially when it was talking about the effects Josh’s actions had on the family. The most recent seasons have seen less of Anna, but they occasionally make appearances here or there.

For now, following Anna Duggar and the kids is done on social media. She updates pretty regularly and the kids are growing up quickly. Mackynzie Duggar is close to her aunts Jordyn and Josie Duggar. She spends a lot of time at the big Duggar house, but Josh and Anna live on the same property.

The Duggar grandchildren are enjoying spending time playing together and Meredith and Mason appear to have a very close bond. Their latest photos share their creativity and imagination, and that had fans gushing.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.