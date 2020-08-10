Anna Duggar shows off her braiding skills with gorgeous photo of her daughters

Anna Duggar and her girls get a lot of attention. They are adorable and she features them on Instagram frequently.

A while back, Anna shared a photo of all three girls together. Mackynzie and Meredith both had braids in their hair that garnered a lot of attention. Now, the former reality star has decided to show her followers where she learned to braid her daughters’ hair.

Hair tutorial shared by Anna Duggar

While Anna Duggar didn’t do a tutorial of her own, she shared a favorite one that she uses. It was initially in her stories, but those expire in 24 hours.

Mackynzie, Meredith, and Maryella Duggar were featured on Anna’s Instagram account just a few days ago again. The older girls were in big and beautiful braids and Counting On fans were quick to ask if Anna was the one who did their hair. She confirmed she does and that she enjoys doing it.

There is a market for Anna Duggar making YouTube tutorials for fans who are interested to learn how to do the braids she does. She does have a channel on the social media platform, but it isn’t used as much as some of the other Duggar women use theirs.

What has Anna Duggar been up to?

It has been over five years since 19 Kids and Counting was canceled. Anna Duggar was a big part of the show, and she did appear more frequently on Counting On when it first premiered. Now, she is seen infrequently and only if they can’t effectively edit her out.

She is currently raising six children with Josh Duggar. The two welcomed Maryella Duggar back in November. Anna has documented her children growing up and special moments in their lives on Instagram. Despite not being active on the show anymore, she has managed to keep her followers commenting and coming back for more.

Homeschooling is taking up a lot of time for her as well. Anna Duggar has been seen working with Michelle Duggar when it comes to teaching the kids. Mackynzie is close to her aunts, Jordyn and Josie. They are all within a year apart and have been known to dress in the exact same clothing before.

It is unlikely that Anna will ever be a part of Counting On in the capacity she was during the 19 Kids and Counting era, but her sprinkled in appearances have given viewers a chance to see where she is at now.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.