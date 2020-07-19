Anna Duggar has Counting On fans gushing over the latest photo of daughters

Anna Duggar shared an updated photo of her three daughters and followers are gushing over how adorable they look.

Mackynzie, Meredith, and Maryella Duggar posed for photos in darling dresses while holding their babydolls. That was cute, of course, but the real attention was on the two older girls’ hair.

The Duggar girls and dolls

Duggar fans are obsessed with Anna Duggar’s daughters and their hair. She shared photos of all three girls on the couch while they were playing with their dolls. Mackynzie and Meredith appeared to have American Girl dolls while Maryella was given a smaller doll.

Counting On fans gushed over Mackynzie and Meredith’s hair. The blonde girls had their hair in beautiful braids. Several followers noticed them immediately and commented on the post that was shared by Anna on Instagram. They were smiling and playing with their dolls in all of the photos.

Over the last year or so, Mackynzie has been featured a lot on Anna Duggar’s Instagram. She is the eldest grandchild and looks so grown up. Followers have commented on her growth and even her fashion choices.

What has Anna Duggar been up to?

While Counting On no longer allows filming with Josh Duggar, Anna appears to be in it quite a bit this season. She was seen with her kids during the family game night and she was also a part of the mom’s day out where they had lunch and pampered themselves a bit.

Maryella’s birth will not be featured on Counting On despite Anna’s pregnancy being part of a big storyline for the last season and current one. She was Josh and Anna Duggar’s sixth child and was born last November in the middle of the big 2019 Duggar baby boom.

Her oldest daughter, Mackynzie, spends a lot of time at the Duggar compound with her aunts, Jordyn and Josie. The three girls are all the same age for a few days a year and have grown up more like siblings than aunts and niece.

Of all of the Duggar siblings and their families, Anna Duggar is incredibly close to Michelle Duggar. She spends a lot of time with her, and the kids are always around the big Duggar house. Anna and her girls enjoy their girlie time together, but both Mackynzie and Meredith can play right along with the boys too.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.