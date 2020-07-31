Did homeschooling the Duggar children affect them? Counting On fans think it did

The Duggars have long been homeschooling. In the early days of 19 Kids and Counting, viewers were treated to seeing how things worked within the family, including how they handled school for all of the children.

Recently, homeschooling was talked about on the show once again. Ben Seewald has been helping the younger set of Duggar siblings with their schoolwork.

Did homeschooling harm the Duggar children?

On the most recent episode of Counting On, the Duggars took part in a “Duggar Dash.” Viewers watched as the family broke off into four teams that were similar to the buddy teams they had growing up.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

As they chased clue after clue, there were some eye-opening moments. One was Jessa Duggar not being sure about how old Jim Bob Duggar was. Even though her sister was insistent he was 54, Jessa consulted Google to make sure that was the correct answer as they attempted to do math problems.

Another moment was when Joy-Anna Duggar was confused about what “x” was in the math problem. It was the multiplication symbol, but she didn’t get that right away. That prompted comments from viewers about how homeschooling had affected the Duggars and other statements that were on the judgemental side.

Are the Duggar grandchildren homeschooled?

Currently, Anna and Josh Duggar’s children are the only ones old enough to attend school. They do homeschool and are often taught alongside their aunts and uncles at the Duggar compound. Last season on Counting On, Anna was shown with Michelle talking about schooling.

One big twist is that Israel Dillard will be going to public school. Jill Duggar announced earlier this year that she had officially enrolled him in kindergarten. He is the next Duggar grandchild who is school-aged. This is a big deal for the family and was one of the biggest revelations from Jill and Derick.

Read More Jessa Duggar gushes over Ben Seewald playing with Ivy Jane

Moving forward, Jessa Duggar will be making a decision next year for Spurgeon. He will turn 5 in November. She will likely choose to homeschool as she has been mostly maintaining her household like the one she grew up in.

Homeschooling and the Duggars are nearly synonymous. They have talked about it, showed it being done, and preach about it being the right thing to do. As the grandchildren grow, it will be interesting to see if they are homeschooled or will attend public school.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.