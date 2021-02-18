Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar host kids, grandkids for ‘snow day’ at the big house

The Duggars enjoyed the snow at the big house. Pic credit: TLC

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are hosting their kids and grandchildren at the Duggar compound for some snow fun.

The weather throughout much of the country has been wacky. From historic amounts of snow to power outages, there has been a lot happening over the last few days.

Several of the Duggar kids and grandkids showed up for a snow day at the big house and they are sharing pictures of their adventures on social media. From videos of sledding to the not-so-little Duggars posing with their siblings, the last few days have been full of snow fun.

Who played in the snow at the Duggar compound?

From the pictures shared on the main Duggar Instagram account, it was clear there were plenty of people to play with.

Johannah, Jackson, Jordyn, and Jennifer posed for a few photos together. Also along for the snow day fun were Spurgeon and Gideon, which means Jessa Duggar and Joy-Anna Duggar headed over to the big house for some quality family time.

When sharing the photo and video collection from their snow shenanigans, the Duggars wrote, in part, “The little kids (and big kids!) have been out braving the cold and enjoying sledding in our front yard again today! We have a few “real” sleds but our old campaign signs are still a favorite choice for a quick way down!”

What have Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar been up to?

Currently, they are helping to prepare for the upcoming wedding of Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey. The couple is set to wed in April according to their wedding registry.

Jim Bob reportedly sold Justin a mobile home that he has been working on that the couple will be living in following their wedding day.

Both Duggar parents have come under fire for big events they hosted. The Christmas gathering was hosted there followed by the New Year’s Eve event, and a Super Bowl gathering most recently.

At this time, only Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have admitted to having COVID-19 last summer. None of the other Duggar children have come forward stating they caught it, but it is suspected they have a brush with it given the lack of masks and social distancing within the family.

As the Duggar compound is filled with family members enjoying the snow, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have been documenting how they are handling it themselves.

Snow in Arkansas calls for a huge family snow day, apparently.

