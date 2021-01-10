Joy-Anna Duggar reveals she and Austin Forsyth had COVID-19 amid growing concerns of maskless Duggar events

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have revealed they both had COVID-19.

The revelation came in the form of a Q&A session where a follower asked the Counting On star about the illness.

There was no elaboration on whether Gideon was included with the sickness, but both she and her husband tested positive over the summer.

When did Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have COVID-19?

In her response to the follower who asked whether she and her family had the virus, Joy-Anna Duggar said, “Yes, Austin & I both tested positive for Covid [sic] last year.”

She went on to explain, “I was still pregnant with Evelyn. We both had body aches, slight fever, and lost our taste and smell. Thankfully we recovered.”

This means that ahead of Evelyn Mae’s arrival in August, both Counting On personalities were fighting COVID-19.

Also, this raises concerns about which other members of the Duggar family may have tested positive as well. It also connects the dots about why they aren’t afraid to be gathering in large numbers and traveling when they have the chance.

Recently, the Duggar family has come under fire for their Christmas celebration and the over the top New Year’s Eve party that was hosted at the Duggar compound. There wasn’t a mask in sight, and followers have constantly trolled the various social media pages of the family and voiced concern over their behavior.

Since Joy-Anna Duggar didn’t mention any of her other family members, viewers’ interests have piqued. It was clear she avoided answering for them, but knowing that she and Austin had it, it is likely that some of the other Duggars did as well.

Joy-Anna is the busy mom of two little ones

Not only is Joy-Anna Duggar one of the Counting On stars, but she also has two small children. She recently shared a photo of the mess Gideon made while at the big Duggar house in the pantry. It was a good laugh for others who have small children and can relate to the struggle.

It is expected that she and Austin Forsyth will be appearing in the upcoming season of the reality TV series. There had been some talk about them walking away, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

If their battle with COVID-19 is documented, it will give a better idea of when the couple had it, and if other members of the family did as well.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.