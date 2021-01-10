Joy-Anna Duggar reveals Gideon’s mess, Counting On star promises she watches her kids

Joy-Anna Duggar just proved she is a mom with a mischievous toddler.

The Counting On star shared a photo of the pantry at the Duggar compound looking like a mess. There were things all over the floor including coffee and oats.

She apologized to her mom for the mess and used the hashtag, #ipromiseiwatchmykids.

Of course, that was to head off the probable hundreds of comments about where Joy-Anna was while Gideon was getting into a mess in the pantry.

How did Joy-Anna Duggar know it was Gideon’s mess?

Having a toddler can be a lot of work. Joy-Anna Duggar is mom to Gideon and her baby girl, Evelyn Mae.

It appears she stopped by her parents’ home and her little one got into some mischief. Little boys are curious, and Gideon has been known to enjoy making a mess or two in the past.

Gideon was the culprit of the mess after Joy-Anna pieced the clues together. She wrote, “From the evidence left behind and only one toddler in the house [emoji with looking glass]. We came to the conclusion that Gideon was the culprit. It helped that he was covered with sugar and coffee grounds (and left his bike)[laughing emoji].”

Despite Gideon having plenty of room to play and ride his bike, he still managed to get into a little something and cause a whole lot of mischief.

At least he’s cute, right?

What has Joy-Anna Duggar been up to?

Now that the holidays are over, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth can gear up for Gideon’s third birthday.

She hosted the Duggar girls’ Christmas party at her home, and fans gushed over her flooring and how amazing her place looked.

Things have been coming together for the reality TV star, and after some tough times, 2020 appeared to be a better year for her.

There is plenty to look forward to this year as well. Next month, Gideon will turn three. At some point, Justin Duggar will marry Claire Spivey, adding another sister-in-law to the mix. Kendra Caldwell will be welcoming her third child in February, so Joy-Anna will become an aunt again.

As for Counting On, another season is reportedly in the works. It is likely that filming is already in the works or has wrapped, though nothing has been confirmed. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth will likely appear again, despite rumors that they were exiting last season.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.