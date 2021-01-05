Joy-Anna Duggar shares smiley photo of Evelyn Mae, Counting On fans react

Joy-Anna Duggar shared an adorable photo of Evelyn Mae on Instagram.

It’s been a while since the Counting On star shared a photo of her adorable baby girl while gushing about how happy she is.

The mom-of-two said, “She’s literally the easiest & happiest baby ever. [loving emoji]”

It was clear that Evelyn was a happy baby, but seeing her smiles and demeanor as she grows is precious.

Counting On fans can’t get over the resemblance to Austin Forsyth

Followers who thought Gideon was a clone of his daddy hadn’t seen anything yet. Evelyn Mae looks like a little clone of her daddy, Austin Forsyth.

Both of Joy-Anna Duggar’s children look like little carbon copies of their dad. Gideon was a happy baby as well, always smiling, even when he was getting into everything.

The latest photo of Evelyn has commenters talking about the resemblance she has with her dad.

One follower wrote, “She looks like her daddy and brother!! [two heart emojis]. Another chimed in saying, “A carbon copy of Austin!”

A little further down someone said, “So cute.[heart emoji] Man she is her daddy’s baby. She looks so much like Austin. Poor Joy you did all the work lol. Im so happy for you. God bless you all May God sends his best blessings this year tobyour [sic] household.”

What has Joy-Anna Duggar been up to lately?

Aside from taking care of her two little ones, Joy-Anna Duggar was also the house for the Duggar girls’ Christmas party. She shared photos of her sisters and sisters-in-law spending time at her house.

Followers were surprised to see how nice Joy-Anna’s house turned out to be. With the various photos, it was clear she and Austin Forsyth take pride in their home. They have been active in rehabbing and worked on the house before they moved into it.

They also attended the big Duggar Christmas at the compound, where Gideon was seen excitedly greeting his cousin Henry Seewald. Of course, Jessa Duggar filmed the whole thing and shared it on YouTube.

For the most part, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have remained out of the spotlight. Their role on Counting On has been questioned, so it will be interesting to see if the two return for Season 12 or choose to step back a little.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.