Joy-Anna Duggar gushes over Gideon and Evelyn, reveals they are the ‘happiest kids’ she knows

Joy-Anna Duggar revealed that she and Austin Forsyth prayed their children would bring a smile to others.

The mother of two shared new photos of Gideon and Evelyn and gushed over how they are the “happiest kids” she knows.

It is very clear that Joy-Anna has done a wonderful job raising them with their smiles that radiate pure joy.

Gideon and Evelyn are Austin’s clones

While Joy-Anna Duggar may have given birth to Gideon and Evelyn, they look a lot like their dad, Austin Forsyth.

Her children are some of the most adorable Duggar grandchildren, and the photos she shares of them keep followers laughing. Even when Gideon is giving Joy-Anna a run for her money being mischievous, he always has a wild smile painted on his face.

Over the past few months, Evelyn has come into her own now too. It is clear she resembles her daddy too, but at some points, little glimpses of a younger Joy-Anna pop out as well. She is the couple’s rainbow baby, and they are incredibly grateful for the gift of another little girl following the loss of their daughter, Annabell Elise in 2019.

What have Austin and Joy-Anna been up to?

The couple has been working on projects as usual, and they both took a trip to hunt in Oklahoma. Austin Forsyth caught some flack for the photos he shared, but he knew exactly how to clap back.

Spending time with their children and each other is a priority for both of them. Their marriage has been a whirlwind, and now with two little ones dependent on them, experiencing things together is a must.

Neither Austin nor Joy-Anna have commented about whether they will be returning for Counting On. There were rumors the couple quit the show, but they were later refuted. Both appeared on multiple episodes of the most recent season, so it is likely they will appear again.

A lot has happened since the last season ended filming, and there is a lot to see. From the birth of Evelyn to some of the Duggar family events, like the Fall Festival Jessa Duggar shared footage from and Family Alert Camp, the family hasn’t stopped.

Finding a smile from her happy children allows Joy-Anna Duggar to know that what she and Austin Forsyth prayed about was answered. They bring smiles to everyone who sees them.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.