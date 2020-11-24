Austin Forsyth catches heat for buck kill, Counting On star claps back

Austin Forsyth and Joy-Anna Duggar spent the weekend in Oklahoma as the opening of deer hunting rifle season began.

The couple hung out with friends and Austin was able to snag a buck. He shared a photo on Instagram of his kill, which led to some interesting comments from followers.

Followers push back on Austin’s kill

Among a sea of positive comments, Austin Forsyth’s photo got some negativity. Anna Duggar and Joy-Anna both cheered him on, but some followers weren’t happy with the fact that he killed a buck to eat.

The comment read, “What happened to THOU SHALT NOT KILL.” Of course, that is in reference to the 10 commandments in the Bible. Since Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin, are known for being more religious than many reality stars, the follower thought she had cornered him.

In the chain of comments, Austin responded by saying, “God was talking about people. He commanded the Israelites to sacrifice thousands of animals. Maybe studying the Bible before you start quoting it?”

What have Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth been up to?

Besides hunting over the weekend, the Counting On couple has been working together on adjusting to life as a family of four. This upcoming holiday season will be the first with Evelyn Mae, and it is likely they will be rejoicing in all it has to offer.

Spending the weekend together while hunting with friends was memorable. Joy-Anna Duggar shared various updates on her Instagram stories, including a moment where they were headed out to their stand and Austin Forsyth was still working on the phone while they were in the vehicle.

It looks like Joy-Anna is one of the sisters who is staying back while everyone waits for Jinger Duggar to welcome her second child. She is likely one of the helpers who will work on preparing Thanksgiving dinner for the family this week.

As the next season of life kicks off, it is up in the air whether Joy-Anna and Austin will continue to film Counting On. There were conflicting answers given, but there is hope they will be a part of the show in at least some capacity.

A weekend away yielded one buck, and Austin Forsyth was happy to show off what he was able to provide for his family. Despite some pushback, he was able to check the commenter and put her in her place.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.