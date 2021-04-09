Jill Duggar shares photo of Jessa Duggar during their sister outing

Jessa Duggar and Jill Duggar hung out. Pic credit: TLC

Even though Jill Duggar may not be tight with her parents anymore, she still spends time with her sister, Jessa Duggar.

The two have hung out on a few occasions since news of the rift with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar was confirmed, but this time, they were out shopping together with their children.

Jill took to her Instagram story to share some snaps from her time with Jessa. They included photos of the kids together, except Israel Dillard, who was likely in school.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Where did Jill and Jessa Duggar hang out?

Included in her story was the destination the sisters spent time at earlier today. They went to the Vintage Market Days of NWA, which is essentially an upscale marketplace that sells antiques and other goodies.

They shared a little snap of a kitchen island that both women liked, which included stools hooked under it for a space saver. While Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar didn’t purchase that, there was some buying done.

Jessa was shown waiting in line to purchase a sign. Jill zoomed in to show her sister there, and she didn’t look incredibly thrilled.

Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar confirmed rift with siblings, but it’s not Jessa she’s feuding with

In several instances, Jill Duggar has confirmed that not all of her siblings agree with her choices. Jessa Duggar immediately did damage control following that revelation, showing up at her sister’s house with coffee and to spend some girl time together.

Duggar fans and followers have been trying to piece together who the siblings are who disagree with Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard. Joy-Anna Duggar was a contender, especially after she liked a post that slammed her older sister. They may have made up, but she still doesn’t seem too keen on Jill.

Others have suggested it may have been Jana Duggar who was on the outs with Jill. She didn’t seem too interested in seeing her, and their relationship hasn’t appeared to be close. In fact, Jill was the first Duggar daughter to marry, and some have hinted they think Jana may have been a bit envious. After all, Jessa did admit she and Jana didn’t get along for quite a while.

No one will likely know which siblings aren’t onboard with Jill Duggar, but one thing is for sure, Jessa Duggar still enjoys spending time with her big sister.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.