Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar noted as speakers for upcoming Big Sandy Spring Family Conference

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are speakers at the Big Sandy Spring Family Conference. Pic credit: TLC

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are back to speaking at conferences.

The Counting On couple will be speaking at the Big Sandy Spring Family Conference.

This isn’t the first time the couple has taken part in speaking at this event, and several of their friends and associates are also holding their events within the conference.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

When will Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar be speaking?

As of now, there is no definitive date for when the couple will be speaking. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were announced as speakers by the Family Conferences social media pages.

The Big Sandy Spring Family Conference runs from April 26th through April 30th, with several speakers each day. It is set up with kids’ programs, which leaves the adults to schedule their time and attend the events they want to be a part of while their children are also learning.

We're looking forward to hearing from Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar! Join us April 26–30.#familyconferences #familyencouragement #bigsandyconference #raisingarrows pic.twitter.com/xwhVbBdeiX Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook! March 31, 2021

Last year, the spring conference was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but this year, it is happening. The Duggars attended the fall conference last year alongside the Spiveys, so, likely, they will also be there this year.

Lodging won’t be an issue either, as the Big Sandy Spring Family Conference offers various options for attendees. It is likely the Duggars will camp with their RV, and it appears that is what they did last fall as well.

Who will be attending the conference with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar?

Gil and Kelly Bates are also listed among the speakers, so several Bates children and their families will likely be there. Also listed is David Waller, the husband of Anna Duggar’s sister, Priscilla.

Obviously, the underage Duggar children will tag along with their parents to be present for the Big Sandy Spring Family Conference. It is also likely that Josh and Anna Duggar will be a part of that as well, especially with her brother-in-law speaking.

The other married Duggar children may also tag along. Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey are a sure bet as both parents will likely be in attendance. As for some of the others, it is unclear if they will make the trip.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are the only couple who can be counted out. They have removed themselves from those connections and invested themselves in a new church.

April is set to be a busy month for the Duggars. With Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu tying the knot this weekend and the big conference happening at the end of the month, a lot is going on.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.