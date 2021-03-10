Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar send birthday message to Derick Dillard, ‘We Love You!’


Michelle Duggar in a 19 Kids and Counting confessional.
Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar wished Derick Dillard a happy birhday and said they love him. Pic credit: TLC

Derick Dillard celebrated another trip around the sun, and Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar made sure to acknowledge his special day.

They didn’t make a big fuss about it, though. There wasn’t a Facebook post or Instagram post, it was simply a photo shared to their Instagram story that wished their son-in-law a happy birthday, and they did say, “We Love You!” as well.

This was unexpected as the rift between the Duggars and Dillards has been heavily publicized. Things aren’t the same, and once Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard spoke out about their feud and the details, it was only a matter of time before Jim Bob and Michelle released their own statement.

Protocol for birthdays

Sharing their birthday wish for Derick Dillard was more of a protocol move. They typically share messages for everyone’s birthday, and there are a lot of people to keep track of including their children, their spouses, and their grandchildren.

One of the most important things that was mentioned in the birthday wish is that they love Derick. There has been some assumptions from the outside that they aren’t the biggest fan of his because of the freedom he allowed his wife to have. Jill is one of the most progressive members of the family, and with that comes bigger scrutiny from within the family.

Duggar family Instagram story for Derick's birthday.
Pic credit: @duggarfam/Instagram

Will the families reconcile?

At this point, it is unknown if Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar will reconcile with the Dillards. Both parties have made it clear that reconciliation is the goal, but with the speaking out Jill and Derick have done, it may be harder to repair what is broken.

Some of the siblings have followed suit with the parents in shunning Jill Duggar. Joy-Anna Duggar recently liked a post that was slamming her sister. She was one who stood out as being against her sister whereas siblings like Jessa Duggar and Josiah Duggar have both proven that their sister is still important to them.

Jill and Derick did attend Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s wedding, which was a step in the right direction. It may not have been the mending of everything, but they did their part to show the world they still care for the Duggars despite all of the hurt and circumstances surrounding the deterioration of their relationship.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

