Jill Duggar gushes over Derick Dillard on their engagement anniversary

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are happily married. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar has been known to gush about how amazing her husband, Derick Dillard is on several occasions.

They have been through so much since they tied the knot in 2014. From living in the public eye and dealing with intense scrutiny to the rift with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, many of their battles have been publicized.

Still, though, Jill continues to be a champion for Derick.

Family photoshoot brings touching post

Over the last few days, Jill Duggar has been teasing followers about a family photoshoot. She gave the photographer a shoutout and shared some photos of the time she spent with her, which included Amy Duggar King in them as well.

Earlier today, Jill shared a sneak peek photo from the shoot of herself alongside Derick Dillard. She captioned it, “My man. My greatest supporter and the one who constantly points me back to Jesus. My Rock. My favorite person ever! Love you babe!”

Jill then updated the post, “Update: [smiley face with hearts emoji] Oh, and happy engagement anniversary! My MIL just reminded me!”

The photo featured Derick lovingly gazing at Jill. It is one of the more sweet moments the couple has shared on social media. Often, they post date night photos or random selfies, but having professional photos wasn’t at the top of their list.

What are Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard up to now that they aren’t filming Counting On?

Currently, Jill Duggar is busy building up the content on her YouTube channel. She has been making the rounds for promoting it, which has included talking more about the situation with her parents and some of her siblings.

Derick Dillard is busy working on the final months of law school. He has put in the work and studied hard, relying heavily on his wife to take care of everything else. Hard work will pay off as Derick is already helping people with cases through the legal clinic associated with his school.

While reality TV may not be a thing for the couple moving forward, it was definitely a poignant time in their lives. Jill has leaned on Derick through it all, and some followers might say that he is the reason she is living a more free life. No longer bound by the rules of her father or a contract, Jill Duggar can be who she truly is at all times.

