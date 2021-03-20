Derick Dillard shares update on law school, reveals he is certified in Arkansas

Derick Dillard revealed he is certified to help people in Arkansas through the UA legal clinic. Pic credit: TLC

Derick Dillard shared some exciting news with followers earlier this week.

The former reality TV star revealed he is certified to represent clients in Arkansas.

He is still working through law school, but he is in the home stretch now.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Right now, Derick is working through the UA clinic and can appear in court on behalf of his clients. It is a big deal and pushes him into the workforce ahead of taking the bar exam and becoming an official lawyer.

What details did Derick Dillard reveal?

In his Instagram post, Derick Dillard revealed he can begin to help clients. His caption read, “Like many states, Arkansas certifies students to represent people in all aspects of their case & appear in court on their behalf. I’m thankful to serve clients through the UA legal clinic!”

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Of course, Jill Duggar showed up to give her husband some support and praise him. She commented, “Love you and everything you’re doing!! That’s my man! So proud of you babe! And praise the Lord for bringing you this far! I know He will carry you through the rest of the way!”

The end of law school and long hours of studying are almost behind the couple. Jill has been holding things down at home with their two young sons, and Derick has been attending law school in order to have a career path.

Also chiming in on the post was cousin Amy Duggar King. She and her husband, Dillon King, often hang out with Jill and Derick. They have double-dated, shown support for each other on social media, and bonded over not being part of the reality TV world.

Amy said, “ congrats!! Time to celebrate!”

Pic credit: @derickdillard/Instagram

Will Derick Dillard’s beliefs interfere with his job?

Given that Derick Dillard is more conservative, it will be interesting to see which area of law he goes into and whether his beliefs will affect the clients he gets.

While Jill Duggar and Derick have been open about walking away from reality TV and have become less strict about certain things, they are still very religious.

There are only a few months left before Derick will end his time in college and move on to being a practicing lawyer. Time is of the essence and working toward passing the bar is the next big thing for him to focus on.

Despite no longer being a part of the reality show, fans are still interested in what is happening in Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard’s everyday lives.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.