Jill Duggar shows off her body in mirror selfie wearing tight leggings

Jill Duggar showed off her body in leggings. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar is known for pushing boundaries, and her latest Instagram story proves she’s not done yet.

The former Counting On star showed off some clothing she got from her cousin, Amy Duggar King’s clothing store, 3130 Clothing.

Not only did she share a few dresses that she liked, but she also posed in some skin-tight leggings. Wearing body-hugging clothing was highly forbidden as Jill and her siblings grew up, so seeing her embrace form-fitting attire differed from what followers were used to her wearing.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

What was Jill Duggar wearing?

While showing off her new purchases, Jill Duggar showed off her incredible body in leggings. The mom of two is looking fit these days, proving that she still takes the time to take care of herself.

The form-fitting leggings gave followers quite a shock. Even though Jill has been wearing pants for years, showing off her body still hasn’t happened a lot.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

There have been a few instances where she has worn made headlines, but Counting On fans got to see her body shape this time.

Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

What’s Jill Duggar doing lately?

Reality TV is no longer a viable option for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard. They walked away from Counting On because of money issues and the lack of control, so now, the couple is working on building their brand.

She has been doing press to promote her YouTube channel, with Derick around while she does it. He is currently in his last year of law school, and the pressure is on for him. Not only will he be done in a few months, but he is also that much closer to becoming a lawyer.

Being on the outs with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar has been a hot topic for the two. They shared some details in a few Q&A videos on their channel, which sheds light on why the family isn’t on the best terms.

There has been chatter about Derick writing a tell-all book, and if that is the case, he could make a pretty penny from sales. So far, Jill Duggar and her husband are the only couple to stray away from the family. Their rift has fans asking many questions, but many of them have yet to have answers.

No one has ruled out a return to reality TV, but it would have to be on their terms. The rules were a big deal for them, and without so many constraints and a salary, Jill and Derick could make a comeback.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.