Jessa Duggar confirms rift with Jana Duggar, talks building a ‘friendship’ with sister

Jessa Duggar confirmed her turbulent relationship with Jana Duggar on Counting On. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar played a considerable role in the recent hour-long Counting On special.

She was featured alongside her husband, Ben Seewald, with the couples who sat with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and talked about how Jesus transformed their lives.

The new episode was a bit odd as it mainly focused on their beliefs in Christianity and less on what the adult Duggar siblings were doing. Of course, they did feature Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar welcoming Brooklyn Praise, but the rest of the episode focused on the celebration of Easter (which isn’t until April 4).

What did Jessa Duggar discuss?

Interestingly enough, Jessa Duggar talked about how she realized that she was a difficult person to deal with during her teen years.

While she was sharing her heart, the reality TV star said, “I knew that I was a difficult person to be around. I was contentious, I was selfish and self-centered.”

There had been a lot of speculation about Jessa and her behavior as the show focused on the older girls growing up and beginning families of their own. Relationships were tested, and while it appeared that the siblings were close, there were some that viewers knew weren’t the best of friends.

Jana Duggar was rumored to have a contentious relationship with Jessa. That was confirmed on the recent Counting On episode when Jessa talked about her realizations about her behavior and mentioned that when she gave her life to Christ, he worked in the relationship she had with her sister.

It was surprising to hear that Jessa Duggar picked on Jana and didn’t get along with her. While viewers knew there was something between the girls after watching their quarrels when they attempted to fix up the house for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard upon their return from El Salvador.

Is Jessa Duggar the golden child?

The timing of filming the Counting On special is unclear. It was done following the birth of Brooklyn Praise in February. It may have been done following Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s wedding, which is likely the case.

Out of all of the couples featured on the special, Jessa Duggar was the only daughter featured. The others invited to the round table were Kendra and Joseph and John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett.

It seems that Jessa Duggar is one of the more preferred daughters, and that is a shock to no one.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.