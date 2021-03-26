Counting On puts new episode on TLC schedule, synopsis for Duggar family Easter is confusing

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar will meet their 20th grandchild on Counting On. Pic credit: TLC

Counting On has a new episode on the schedule, but it is dubbed as part of Season 11.

Viewers noticed that TLC added a one-hour episode of Counting On, titled A New Life, that will air on March 30.

The description for the episode includes the family getting together for Easter and the arrival of Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar’s second daughter.

While that may seem like a great synopsis, it is confusing, to say the least.

Why is Counting On talking about Easter?

A new episode is exciting for Counting On fans as the Season 11 finale aired several months ago. It was then that Justin Duggar announced his courtship with Claire Spivey, and now, they have been married for a month.

It is confusing because Easter has yet to happen in 2021. Easter Sunday is April 4, 2021. Kendra Caldwell welcomed her third child and second daughter back in February, so the timing is right for that.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are supposed to meet their 20th grandchild, Brooklyn Praise Duggar, when they get together for an Easter brunch.

The biggest question remains. Why the Duggars are celebrating early?

Of course, this amps up the speculation that the family did everything weeks ahead because Jedidiah Duggar is reportedly marrying Katelyn Nakatsu on April 3, 2021.

That is the day before Easter, and it would make for a crazy busy weekend.

When will Season 12 of Counting On be announced?

Viewers have been wondering about when TLC would announce Season 12 of Counting On. Hilary Spivey confirmed she had filmed scenes for the show in December, and so far, they have not aired.

There was a birth special for Jinger Duggar’s baby girl, Evangeline Jo, born in November. Since then, some segments have been filmed for TLCMe from Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo, and more recently, Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar.

Since the new episode is part of Season 11, there are some questions about whether Season 12 will even happen. Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s wedding happened, and if the rumors are correct, Jedidiah Duggar will be married in a little over a week.

Of course, there is also the impending arrival of Jessa Duggar’s fourth child. She is due sometime this summer after suffering a miscarriage last year.

There are a few other pregnancy speculations, but Jessa is the only Duggar family member confirmed.

A new episode of Counting On airs Tuesday, March 30 at 10/9c on TLC