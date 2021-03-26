Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Counting On puts new episode on TLC schedule, synopsis for Duggar family Easter is confusing


Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar in a Counting On confessional.
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar will meet their 20th grandchild on Counting On. Pic credit: TLC

Counting On has a new episode on the schedule, but it is dubbed as part of Season 11. 

Viewers noticed that TLC added a one-hour episode of Counting On, titled A New Life, that will air on March 30. 

The description for the episode includes the family getting together for Easter and the arrival of Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar’s second daughter. 

Related Gallery
View More Pics

While that may seem like a great synopsis, it is confusing, to say the least. 

monsterscriticsreality

451 569

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 has been busy on social media lately after posting a raunchy OnlyFans ...

View

Mar 26

3 2
Open
Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 has been busy on social media lately after posting a raunchy OnlyFans pic and getting candid about her life. She has since deleted the photo but spent a lot of time on Twitter making short, vague posts without explanation after fans gave her mixed reviews. 🗣 Then, she went off on a tangent, answering more fan posts, even saying, “I do have multiple personalities, but who said that’s a bad thing?” 🗣 Is the young mom laughing all the way to the bank? 💵 She claimed to make 10k within first week on OF. 😳 More details at #linkinbio! (📸: MTV) ——————— #teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #brianadejesus #onlyfans #teenmomog #farrahabraham

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 has been busy on social media lately after posting a raunchy OnlyFans pic and getting candid about her life.

She has since deleted the photo but spent a lot of time on Twitter making short, vague posts without explanation after fans gave her mixed reviews. 🗣 Then, she went off on a tangent, answering more fan posts, even saying, “I do have multiple personalities, but who said that’s a bad thing?” 🗣

Is the young mom laughing all the way to the bank? 💵 She claimed to make 10k within first week on OF. 😳 More details at #linkinbio!

(📸: MTV)
———————
#teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #brianadejesus #onlyfans #teenmomog #farrahabraham ...

3 2

Why is Counting On talking about Easter? 

A new episode is exciting for Counting On fans as the Season 11 finale aired several months ago. It was then that Justin Duggar announced his courtship with Claire Spivey, and now, they have been married for a month. 

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

It is confusing because Easter has yet to happen in 2021. Easter Sunday is April 4, 2021. Kendra Caldwell welcomed her third child and second daughter back in February, so the timing is right for that. 

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are supposed to meet their 20th grandchild, Brooklyn Praise Duggar, when they get together for an Easter brunch. 

The biggest question remains. Why the Duggars are celebrating early? 

Of course, this amps up the speculation that the family did everything weeks ahead because Jedidiah Duggar is reportedly marrying Katelyn Nakatsu on April 3, 2021.

That is the day before Easter, and it would make for a crazy busy weekend. 

When will Season 12 of Counting On be announced? 

Viewers have been wondering about when TLC would announce Season 12 of Counting On. Hilary Spivey confirmed she had filmed scenes for the show in December, and so far, they have not aired. 

There was a birth special for Jinger Duggar’s baby girl, Evangeline Jo, born in November. Since then, some segments have been filmed for TLCMe from Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo, and more recently, Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar

Since the new episode is part of Season 11, there are some questions about whether Season 12 will even happen. Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s wedding happened, and if the rumors are correct, Jedidiah Duggar will be married in a little over a week. 

Of course, there is also the impending arrival of Jessa Duggar’s fourth child. She is due sometime this summer after suffering a miscarriage last year.

There are a few other pregnancy speculations, but Jessa is the only Duggar family member confirmed. 

A new episode of Counting On airs Tuesday, March 30 at 10/9c on TLC

Tiffany Bailey
Latest posts by Tiffany Bailey (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
Jessa Duggar in a Counting On confessional.
Jessa Duggar shares video of Ivy Jane admiring her beautiful new dress
Austin and Joy in a Counting On confessional.
Joy-Anna Duggar says ‘Anytime now, Baby girl’ as she waits for daughter’s arrival
Justin Duggar is marrying Claire Spivey.
Claire Spivey reveals she and Justin Duggar kept their courtship ‘quiet’ for months, Counting On announcement was a formality
Joy-Anna and Austin on Counting On.
Joy-Anna Duggar gushes over ‘Hallmark movies and bathrobe’ love with Austin Forsyth
Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard on 19 Kids and Counting.
Jill Duggar reveals Derick Dillard would have needed Jim Bob Duggar’s permission to hold her hand
Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey.
Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey clarify wedding registry, seemingly confirm wedding date and location
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x