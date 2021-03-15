John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett give update on Gracie

John-David and Abbie Grace gave Counting On fans an update on Gracie Duggar. Pic credit: TLC

It has been a while since John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett have given Counting On fans a look at what their little family has been up to.

The most recent season saw the birth of Gracie Duggar, but was clouded with a lot of pandemic issues that arose as the Duggars were filming. In fact, it has been almost a year since any new footage from Counting On has surfaced.

But like Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo, John-David and Abbie had the chance to film a TLCMe update and reveal some of the things they have been doing while riding out the pandemic and remaining at home with their new addition.

Gracie Duggar turns one

Earlier this year, Gracie Duggar celebrated her first birthday. She was the final baby girl born from the 2019 Duggar baby boom, joining several of her cousins in the land of walking and being a “big girl.”

In the video, John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett revealed that one advantage to the pandemic was they were able to stay home and enjoy their new baby. Typically, they do a lot of traveling and this allowed them time to slow down and soak up the time with their daughter.

Her daddy revealed that she is a perfect mix of him and Abbie Grace, saying that from the eyes down she is all her mom. Gracie is walking and moving all around now. In the video, she was shown playing peek-a-boo with her parents.

What have Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar been up to?

Aside from filming their update for TLCMe, John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett have been keeping busy. They just attended Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s wedding where they both stood up for the couple. It was interesting to see Abbie as part of the bridal party, but it made sense since the two were at the engagement party back in November.

The couple also took Gracie to Florida a few weeks ago, which sparked controversy about traveling during the pandemic. Followers jumped them for being careless, though they did receive some support as well.

Moving forward, the couple is focused on raising their daughter. There wasn’t any talk about filming for Counting On, but given that they have done an update for the network, it is expected that another season is in the works.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.