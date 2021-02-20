Counting On Season 12: When do the Duggars return?

Ben and Jessa are a huge part of Counting On. Pic credit: TLC

It feels like it has been forever since Counting On has been on. The last episode featured Justin Duggar announcing his courtship with Claire Spivey.

Now, the couple is set to wed in April. Everything is moving at a fast pace, and TLC has yet to announce Season 12.

So, will there be another season of Counting On? It looks like one will happen, but the question about timing remains unknown.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Hilary Spivey confirms she filmed with the Duggars

Several weeks ago, Hilary Spivey confirmed she had done some filming with the family. She had not appeared in Season 11 at all, so it was new footage. While she didn’t reveal what they had filmed, it was likely with Justin Duggar and his bride-to-be Claire.

There are a lot of big events coming up, including the wedding in April. There will likely be some filming there, which could push back the premiere date. That coupled with some babies being born and pregnancy announcements give producers plenty of material for the episodes.

When could Counting On return?

Last season was filmed at the end of summer and through the holidays and debuted in July. If the timeline is the same, viewers should expect Counting On to return this summer.

The coronavirus pandemic hindered some of Season 11. Confessionals were self-shot and the family shared some other footage they took in the early days when the country was shutting down. They filmed through roughly April, which will put Season 12 in a similar position.

Right now, Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey are set to tie the knot on April 16 according to their registry. If that is the finale of the season, a July premiere isn’t out of the realm of possibilities.

Also coming up is the birth of Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar’s third little one. The couple is welcoming another little girl any day now. She announced her pregnancy at the end of last summer and since then, viewers have been watching as things have progressed, and now, the baby watch is in full swing.

Jessa Duggar also just announced her pregnancy with her fourth child. She also revealed that she suffered a miscarriage last year, which has fans wondering if that will be addressed as well.

There have been a lot of things that have happened over the last couple of months and viewers are looking forward to watching them play out. First, though, TLC will have to announce the confirmation of the new season, and from there, everything will fall into place.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.