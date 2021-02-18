Jessa Duggar pregnant with fourth child following miscarriage

Jessa Duggar is expecting her fourth child. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar revealed that she is expecting her fourth child following a miscarriage.

The reality TV star shared a photo of an ultrasound on Instagram. She said the main reason the couple and their children are looking forward to the summer is the new little one.

Speculation has been heavy that Jessa was with child over the last several months, but now, it is clear she was pregnant last year as well. While details about the miscarriage weren’t revealed, the Counting On personality did use the hashtag, RainbowBaby.

When is Jessa Duggar due?

At this point, Jessa Duggar has only revealed the baby will be born in the summer. It is likely she is anywhere from 12 weeks to 20 weeks into her pregnancy. If that is the case, a July or August Seewald baby is likely.

In the ultrasound photo, the little one appears to be growing well. It is unlikely Jessa will reveal the gender of the baby as she has kept it a secret in the past. Currently, she has two boys, Spurgeon and Henry, and one little girl, Ivy Jane.

The last several Duggar grandchildren have been girls. Will Jessa Duggar be the one to break the streak by welcoming a baby boy?

Jessa joins the other Duggar women who have suffered miscarriages

Unfortunately, Jessa Duggar joins her sisters and sisters-in-law who have also suffered miscarriages in their lives. Anna Duggar, Lauren Swanson, Joy-Anna Duggar, and most recently, Jinger Duggar have all lost little ones.

When it happened with Jinger, Jessa was there for her sister. She flew to California with her mom, Michelle Duggar, and oldest sister, Jana Duggar. It was featured on Counting On, and revealed the pain the women have gone through.

It is unknown if Jessa Duggar will talk more in-depth about her miscarriage on Counting On, or if it will be kept between her and Ben Seewald and their family.

Most of the Duggars have remained abnormally quiet on social media since the holiday season, and now, it looks like the news they have been holding in is finally coming out. Jessa confirmed her pregnancy and will join Kendra Caldwell in welcoming a baby in 2021. Both of the women were pregnant in 2019 as well.

Will there be any more Duggar grandchildren coming in 2021? That may be the case as some followers think Jessa may have outed Anna Duggar’s pregnancy when she shared a video of Henry’s birthday party.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.