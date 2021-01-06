Is Jessa Duggar pregnant? Here’s why fans think she is

Jessa Duggar seems to find herself on the receiving end of pregnancy speculation quite often.

As 2021 begins, the buzz is getting louder for the Counting On star.

Currently, Jessa shares three littles ones with her husband, Ben Seewald. Spurgeon, Henry, and Ivy Jane are the lights of their life, and she often shows them off at every chance she can.

Is Jessa Duggar pregnant?

Having more children has been discussed by Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald. They have been open about their desire to have more children and to adopt.

Just a few months ago, Jessa clapped back after pregnancy speculation grew. She joked she was having a burrito baby to let followers know how ridiculous she thought their inquiries were.

Today, the Counting On star shared some new family photos that she had taken with her children and her husband. Immediately, a follower wondered, “Maybe that means she’s pregnant.”

The comment has gotten several likes, but a response from Jessa has not been given.

It doesn’t appear that Jessa is expecting, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t. There is no timestamp on the family photos, and they could have been taken ahead of the holidays.

Back in November, she shared a photo of her playing with Ivy Jane and she was not sporting a baby bump.

What has Jessa Duggar been up to?

Most recently, Jessa Duggar was able to compile a video from the big Duggar Christmas celebration. She shared it on her YouTube channel and showed that even Jill Duggar’s son and Jeremy Vuolo were able to get in on the fun via video chat.

She was a part of the crew that helped get the big Duggar Christmas tree installed ahead of Michelle Duggar and Jordyn Duggar returning from California in November.

There was also the Duggar girls’ Christmas party she attended as well. She took part in the gathering at Joy-Anna Duggar’s home and made wreaths and enjoyed time with her sisters and sisters-in-law.

It will be interesting to see if Jessa Duggar puts her clapback queen crown on and responds to the comment about being pregnant.

When it comes to speaking her mind, Jessa isn’t afraid to speak up and speak out. Most recently, she denied that Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard were “ostracized” from their family after someone questioned why they were not a part of the Christmas celebrations.

Whether Jessa is expecting remains to be seen, but it doesn’t appear likely.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.