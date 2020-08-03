Jessa Duggar responds to pregnancy rumors, reveals why she has a bump

The Duggar family seems to be forever growing, so fans often speculate on which Duggar child will be the next to welcome a new addition.

Most recently, Jessa Duggar Seewald was the subject of the pregnancy rumors. In a few recent pictures, Counting On fans thought they spotted a small baby bump.

Jessa and her husband Ben are already parents to 4-year-old Spurgeon, 3-year-old Henry, and 1-year-old Ivy, but Counting On fans want to know when baby number four is coming and whether Jessa is indeed pregnant.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

After more than a week of comments and questions, are expecting again, Jessa decided to clear things up.

A winning clapback from Jessa Duggar

Jessa lived up to her reputation as the queen of clapbacks in the Duggar family when she responded to a fan who asked when baby number 4 would be announced.

“There’s no baby behind the bump– only tacos,” Jessa said. The good-natured retort cleared up the pregnancy rumors while keeping the mood light.

The revelation that there is no fourth baby on the way may have disappointed some fans, but for now, the Seewalds appear perfectly happy with their three children, .

Read More Joy-Anna Duggar shares selfie with Gideon and Counting On fans gush over him

Why did Counting On fans think Jessa Duggar was pregnant?

A few weeks ago, Jessa Duggar shared a video from Ivy Jane Seewald’s first birthday. In it, Jim Bob Duggar was heard joking about whether the inside of the cake would reveal if it was a boy or girl. While it was picked up by several fans and followers, those who know Jessa know that she usually prefers to keep the gender of her children quiet until they’re born.

The other clue was the photo of Jessa with Jana Duggar and Lauren Swanson at Joy-Anna Duggar’s baby shower. She was wearing a loose-fitting striped dress that some assumed was hiding a baby bump.

Announcing a pregnancy is a big deal for the Duggars. They often do it in conjunction with a new season or promotion for Counting On. Nearly as soon as a couple marries, they are expected to begin growing their family.

While Jessa Duggar may not be pregnant right now, many think it’s likely that she will have more children. She and Ben Seewald have also discussed adopting, which may happen in the future. But for now, Jessa is happy with her taco bump.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.