Is Jessa Duggar pregnant? Here are the clues that another Counting On baby announcement may be coming

Jessa Duggar is the latest Counting On star to be targeted with pregnancy rumors. Over the last few days, speculation has been mounting that she and Ben Seewald may be expecting their fourth child.

As of now, there are only two confirmed pregnancies in the Duggar family. Joy-Anna Duggar is set to give birth in the middle of August and Jinger Duggar is due in November.

Is Jessa Duggar pregnant?

There are a few reasons why some Counting On fans think that Jessa Duggar may be adding to her growing brood.

Currently, she has three children with her husband, Ben Seewald. Ivy Jane is the youngest and celebrated her first birthday this past May. Spurgeon, the oldest child, will turn five in November, and Henry, the middle child, turned three back in February.

Recently, Jessa Duggar shared a video from Ivy Jane’s birthday party where she was given a smash cake. Jim Bob Duggar can be heard joking about the inside of the cake being pink or blue.

This alluded to a gender reveal, though it was likely he was just being silly. Jessa isn’t big on revealing the gender of her children until they are born.

Another reason Counting On viewers are wondering if Jessa Duggar is pregnant is because of a photo that was shared from Joy-Anna Duggar’s baby shower. In it, it looks like the reality star may be trying to cover up a baby bump underneath a very loose-fitting dress. It isn’t a definitive clue, but it has raised suspicions.

What about adoption?

Before Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald were married, they discussed adoption. They want to welcome a child into the family and raise them as their own. This has been a heavily discussed topic and it was believed that their fourth child would be adopted.

Ben and Jessa have said that they had started looking into their options, but they had not officially started the process of adoption.

With the births that Jessa Duggar had with Ivy and her sons, an adoption rather than another birth would give her body a break.

She had not planned on going to the hospital to deliver her little girl, but unfortunately, Ivy wasn’t keen on waiting. She did have to be taken by ambulance because after the home birth, no one could stop her bleeding.

An adoption is a viable option for the couple. However, if Jessa Duggar is pregnant, that will likely be pushed back.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.