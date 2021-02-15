Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Jessa Duggar spends time in Florida, joins other siblings slammed for traveling during the coronavirus pandemic


Jessa Duggar in a Counting On confessional.
Jessa Duggar took a trip to Florida for a wedding with her husband and kids. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar popped back on Instagram to reveal she had compiled another video for fans and followers to watch.

Unlike the one she shared where Anna Duggar appears to be expecting, this one is about their recent trip to Florida. The family went to a friend’s wedding, and the reality TV star turned it into a mini-vacation for them.

Of course, the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing, and many people aren’t traveling due to the country’s guidelines.

Fans call out Jessa Duggar

In the comment section of her Instagram post, fans and followers called out the Counting On star.

She shared her photo and captioned it, “We traveled to Florida for a friend’s wedding last weekend, and ended up making a mini vacation out of our trip! The kids were in awe of the beauty of the beach! [beach emoji] Click the link in my bio to see some highlights from our beach day!”

Immediately followers wanted to know about the swim gear she had for the children, but there were some critics who called out Jessa for traveling.

One commenter wrote, “Ohhh I get so angry when people of other countries are travelling with such ease. Mexico has been cancelled so many times. Can’t even drive 7 hours to see my kids without having to quarantine. Look like you had fun.”

In response to that comment, someone else noted, “doesn’t mean they ‘should’ necessarily be travelling with such ease.”

Pic credit: @jessaseewald/Instagram

Other Duggar siblings blasted for Florida travel

This isn’t the first time Duggar fans and followers have called out one of the Duggar siblings for their careless travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

Joseph Duggar, and his wife, Kendra Caldwell, traveled to Florida with her family in October when her sister, Lauren Caldwell, became engaged and her mother, Christina Caldwell, announced she was expecting again.

Then, just a few weeks ago, John-David Duggar and his wife, Abbie Grace Burnett, revealed they went to Florida as well. They took Gracie to Sea World, which caused a lot of backlash for the couple.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo traveled to the mountains following the holidays, but they didn’t get backlash like John-David and Joseph did.

Now, Jessa Duggar is part of the crowd of siblings who traveled to Florida while the coronavirus pandemic was still wreaking havoc.

So far, Jessa has yet to respond. It is unlikely she will, as most of the time, her clapbacks are reserved for speculation about her performance as a mother or a pregnancy.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

