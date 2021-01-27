Abbie Grace Burnett revealed she and her family vacationed in Florida. Pic credit: TLC

Things have been quiet for the Duggars on social media lately.

Following Grace Duggar’s first birthday and John-David’s birthday earlier this month, things have slowed down quite a bit for the Counting On stars.

Abbie Grace Burnett just shared a new photo of Grace with adorable sunglasses on while soaking up the sun. She revealed that the family spent time in Florida recently.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Counting On fans lash out for traveling during the pandemic

It had been just over two weeks since Abbie Grace Burnett had shared anything on Instagram.

Photos of Grace are always welcomed by Counting On fans, but when it was revealed that the couple and their little girl spent time in Florida, things didn’t go over well.

The photo caption read, “This is how much we enjoyed our trip to Florda [sic]! [sun emoji]”

From there, followers started asking questions about whether there was a lockdown in their country. One said, “Traveling during a pandemic [emoji].”

Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

What have Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar been up to?

January is a huge month for Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar. It is his birthday month, and also, it is Grace Duggar’s birthday month as well.

The couple did partake in the big Duggar family gathering for Christmas. It was highly publicized that the family hosted a big event and no one seemed to be wearing masks.

Now, Abbie Grace revealed the couple went to Florida with their little girl. Details about their trip weren’t revealed, though it likely happened following John-David’s birthday earlier this month.

At this point, there has been speculation that the Duggars have battled COVID-19, though only Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have confirmed their run-in with the illness.

It has been almost a full year of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and the changes it has made to everyday life. Florida is considered one of the hot spots in the country, so a trip there and then to SeaWorld (where the photo was tagged), is reckless according to some of the followers.

Their travel to Florida was shocking, especially because Abbie Grace Burnett was a nurse before marrying John-David Duggar.

It will be interesting to see if the couple removes the photo from social media following the backlash, or if they even comment in response at all.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.