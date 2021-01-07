Abbie Grace Burnett shares first birthday photo of Grace Duggar

Grace Duggar is officially one today.

Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar welcomed their daughter on January 7, 2020.

She is the final little girl from the 2019 Duggar baby boom to celebrate her first birthday.

The last year has been filled with adorable photos and firsts for Grace, many of which have been shared by her parents.

Counting On fans think Grace Duggar is adorable

Nearly every time a new photo is shared by Abbie Grace Burnett, Counting On fans gush over how adorable Grace Duggar is and how happy she seems to be.

They haven’t caught much backlash with their parenting style. The biggest issue they had was when Grace was on a boat with them and they had her in a plastic tote. Viewers were torn, but Abbie and John-David heard all about it.

Just recently, Abbie shared Grace’s first birthday photo. True to her personality, the little girl is happy and excited. The joy she exudes is something noted frequently, and some Counting On fans have even hinted she may be the cutest Duggar grandchild.

How will they celebrate Grace Duggar’s first birthday?

Currently, only the photo of her has been shared. The couple likely will have more photos to share as it appears that the first birthday is a big one for the family.

A birthday party isn’t ruled out either. While earlier in the pandemic the family appeared to be taking precautions, it no longer looks like they are worried. There have been several events held at the Duggar compound, including a huge Christmas gathering and a big New Year’s Eve party.

For Abbie’s birthday in 2020, the family did a birthday parade to stay distanced while still showing their love. The sisters-in-law dropped off gifts and everything.

It is likely that as the day goes on, there may be more photos shared and a birthday shoutout from Jim Bob and Michelle on the way.

Abbie Grace Burnett had a tough pregnancy and long labor with Grace Duggar. The couple has discussed more children but the only thing they have confirmed is that they will not be in competition with Jim Bob and Michelle because they started having children later in life.

For now, Grace Duggar is the apple of their eye and she has officially moved on from babyhood and into toddlerhood.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.