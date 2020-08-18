John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett share selfie on a boat with Grace Duggar in a bucket

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are living their best life on a boat. The couple shared a new photo of themselves and little Grace Duggar.

Boats seem to be a theme for the Duggars. John-David and Abbie just shared their photo, and last week, Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar shared their boating adventures. It appears that lake life is the best life for the men in the family.

Grace Duggar is in a bucket

In the selfie shared by John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett, little Grace Duggar is in a life jacket and sat inside what some are describing as a bucket. It looks like a clear tote, but she appears to enjoy where she is seated.

This is a vastly different scene than what Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar had last week. They were criticized for not socially distancing while on the boat and also for not having Addison Duggar in a life jacket. John-David and Abbie did have Grace in a life jacket and she was seated in the bucket.

Most of the comments from Counting On followers are all positive. John-David and Abbie seem to be a fan-favorite couple, especially after sharing photos of themselves alongside a growing Grace Duggar. Gushing over how cute they are as a couple appears to take center stage on most of their recent photos.

What is next for John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett?

The couple is coming up on their two-year anniversary. They were married in 2018 and have experienced a lot together. Abbie Grace was part of the 2019 Duggar baby boom.

She found out she was pregnant with several of her sisters-in-law. Grace Duggar was born in January and became the first Duggar grandchild born in 2020. She joined several little girl cousins who were born in May 2019 and November 2019. Any day now, Joy-Anna Duggar will be having a little girl, and later this year, Jinger Duggar will welcome her second daughter.

They are continuing to film Counting On for now. John-David and Abbie haven’t appeared as much as some of the couples, but with the upcoming birth of Grace on this season, they will be seen more. Also, Abbie and Jana Duggar spend some time together in future episodes when she gets her hair done.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights a 9/8c on TLC.