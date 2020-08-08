John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett drop PDA photo while Jana Duggar babysits

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett spend some time alone together this week. The pair shared two photos of themselves on a boat that appears to be 0n a lake.

The couple is coming up on their two-year wedding anniversary and they are the parents of seven-month-old Grace Duggar. Stealing a few hours of alone time may be complicated, but luckily, they have Jana Duggar to help babysit.

PDA photo shared

In a rare occurrence, John-David and Abbie Grace Burnett share a photo of them kissing. With the strict rules the Duggars grew up with, it is interesting to see what is and is not posted to social media.

When it comes to being active on social media platforms, John and Abbie aren’t the best about it. They have only shared a few photos of their daughter, Grace Duggar, and a few photos of themselves and special moments in their relationship.

A lot has happened for the couple in the last two years. Their courtship process was short and the proposal and wedding period were also quick. They were pregnant fairly quickly as well, with Grace being born at the beginning of this year. She was the final baby born from the Duggar baby boom in 2019.

What’s next for John and Abbie?

In the Duggar quarantine special, John-David Duggar showed off the garden he and Abbie Grace Burnett were working on while they were dealing with the coronavirus situation. The couple has been enjoying watching their daughter grow.

Coming up on Counting On, viewers will see Abbie go into labor with Grace. While they did show their birth special earlier this year, they will actually be incorporated into a full-length episode.

As far as more kids go, the couple hasn’t given a definitive answer about how many. It is likely they will have more, but a big family isn’t expected. They began their life together later than John-David Duggar’s siblings. He waited to find Abbie Grace, and now that he has her, they are enjoying spending time together.

Moving forward, it looks like John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett will continue to film Counting On as long as it is airing. They are enjoying their married life, including sneaking some PDA into photos shared on Instagram and watching their baby girl grow.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.