Abbie Grace Burnett won’t have 19 kids like Michelle Duggar — Here’s why

Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar may not be following in the footsteps of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

After the childbirth class the couple attended with Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson, Abbie made it clear she wasn’t going to be having 19 kids like her mother-in-law.

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett got a late start

The two married later in their 20s. They welcomed Grace Duggar earlier this year just before John-David Duggar turned 30 and Abbie Grace Burnett was 27.

Marriage and children are a big part of the Duggar lifestyle and what keeps Counting On relevant. Every married couple currently has at least one child, with several of them having two or more. Abbie has made it clear that she isn’t interested in competing with Michelle Duggar, so it is unlikely that she and John-David will have more than a couple of kids.

Based on the traditional Duggar timeline, Abbie Grace and John-David Duggar might welcome their next little one in a year or so. They haven’t discussed their plans for children in-depth, but it is unlikely they would stop with just one child.

During the most recent episode of Counting On, Abbie talked a bit about what she expected with labor and her plans. It was filmed last summer, so all of the sisters-in-law were still pregnant. She intended to labor at home and then head to the hospital.

What have John-David and Abbie been up to during quarantine?

Based on the quarantine special, it looks like John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are enjoying their life together. They have built a garden in the limited space they have and have been watching Grace grow up.

Abbie has been working on building relationships with her sisters-in-law and other close friends of the Duggar family. She recently spent time with Carlin Bates and their daughters got to spend time together.

This November, John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett will celebrate their second wedding anniversary. They are the last Duggar couple to tie the knot. Grace was their first Duggar grandchild born this year and the last granddaughter born from the 2019 Duggar baby boom.

While John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett may not end up like Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar with 19 kids, they aren’t likely to stop now.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.