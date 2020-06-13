Abbie Grace Burnett shares rare photo of Grace Duggar on social media

Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar’s little girl, Grace Duggar hit her five-month milestone. The couple celebrated it with a photo and shared it on Instagram.

Since Grace’s birth in January, the couple has only shared a handful of photos of the little girl. She will appear in the upcoming season of Counting On, but aside from that, her life has been kept off of social media for the most part.

When was Abbie Duggar born?

Grace Duggar was the last baby of the 2019 Duggar baby boom to be born. Abbie Grace Burnett was the last Duggar woman to announce her pregnancy while all of her sisters-in-law were also expecting.

She took part in the pregnant Duggar women photoshoot last year just after Ivy Jane Seewald was born. Five little girls were born all within eight months of one another from the first birth until the last. Ivy was the first and Grace was the last.

Grace Duggar was welcomed into the world on January 7, 2020.

Counting On fans were able to see Abbie Grace Burnett’s birth special earlier this year, but it will likely be part of the new season as well.

What have Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar been up to?

It looks like the couple will be a bigger part of Counting On this time around than they have been in the past. Abbie and John-David both appeared on the promo photo, which was a nice surprise.

There is one scene where Abbie Grace Burnett is holding Grace Duggar while Jana Duggar is getting her hair done. Viewers hope she discusses her private life with her hairdresser as it has been a long time coming. Could this be the year Jana finally meets someone to build a life with?

Filming took place last fall and possibly up through when the coronavirus pandemic may have interrupted or cut filming short. Some of the Counting On trailer was self-shot footage, which indicates that some filming went on after the actual production crew had to leave.

Both Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar spend a lot of time at the Duggar compound with the rest of the family. Jana helps out her sister-in-law and remains particularly close to her. Abbie and she have a special bond, which was clear from when Jana was the only one who knew she was expecting and set up her arrival at the photoshoot.

Counting On returns Tuesday, July 7 at 8/7c on TLC.