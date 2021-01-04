Abbie Grace Burnett shares new photo of Grace, Jill and Jinger Duggar gush over niece

Abbie Grace Burnett shared an adorable updated photo of her little family, and once again, Grace Duggar is the star.

In just a few days, John-David Duggar and Abbie’s baby girl will celebrate her first birthday. She is the last little one from the 2019 Duggar baby boom to celebrate turning one.

After nearly a year full of cute photos, the New Year’s Eve photo of their family of three was one of the best.

John-David’s sisters show up to gush over Grace

The comment section was full of gushing over how cute Grace Duggar is and how grown up she is ahead of turning a year old.

Both Jill Duggar and Jinger Duggar showed up to comment about the new family photo.

Jill said, “ [heart eyes emojis] so adorbs!” And Jinger posted, “Awwww [blue heart emjoi] I miss y’all!! This is such a beautiful pic!”

Aside from the sisters, several Counting On fans decided to join in on the gushing over Grace. One said, “That is seriously the cutest baby ever! And I’m not someone who goes crazy over babies lol.”

Another chimed in saying, “Gracie is a real little doll. Blessings on your family in the coming year.”

Many others wished the couple health and happiness in the new year, and many more continued to dote on Grace Duggar.

Is Abbie Grace Burnett pregnant?

As Grace Duggar approaches turning one this week, Counting On fans have begun to wonder if Abbie Grace Burnett is expecting her second child.

The notion came up because of photos taken at the Christmas events hosted by the Duggars. Abbie appeared to be covering her belly on several occasions, leading to speculation that she may be expecting her second child.

Other photos have surfaced with John-David Duggar’s wife not looking pregnant. With her first pregnancy, Abbie was incredibly ill. Counting On viewers saw as Jana found out about the baby on the way first, and they surprised the other pregnant sisters and sisters-in-law by having her show up at the pre-planned photo shoot.

If Abbie was pregnant, it is likely she would be sick again. Perhaps she has a better handle on it, but for now, another baby doesn’t look likely for the couple.

With the amount of attention Grace gets when her parents share photos and the exciting upcoming first birthday, it looks like the family of three is content with how things are now.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.