Kendra Caldwell shows off baby bump, posing with her mom as they wear masks


Kendra in a Counting On confessional.
Kendra Caldwell posed with her mom for a photo while wearing masks. Pic credit: TLC

Kendra Caldwell is days away from welcoming her third child.

She has been showing off her growing baby bump, and recently, she posed with her mom, Christina Caldwell, who is also expecting.

This is the second time the two women have been pregnant together. The first time, Kendra was expecting her first child, Garrett. Now, the Counting On star is having her third baby, another little girl.

Where were Kendra and Christina posing?

Every year, the Duggar sisters and sisters-in-law shop at the huge children’s resale shop. Kendra Caldwell, and her mom Christina, were there to shop for their children.

Based on the photos shared, it looks like they were granted early access as there weren’t any other people around. The women both had on masks, which has been something the Duggars have been highly criticized for not doing.

Both women had their baby bumps on display as they gear up to welcome their new additions. Kendra and Joseph Duggar will be adding another little girl to their family.

What has Kendra Caldwell been up to?

There hasn’t been much on social media from Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar. The couple shared a “date night” photo recently, but aside from that, they are mostly quiet.

The couple has been busy gearing up for the arrival of their third child. She will join Addison and Garrett as the baby of the bunch. Kendra and Joseph have been married just under four years. They have been dubbed the next Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, but how many more children they have remains to be seen.

It is likely Kendra and Joseph have been filming Counting On. For several months, they had been the only couple expecting with Joy-Anna Duggar welcoming Evy Mae in August and Jinger Duggar welcoming Evy Jo in November. Jessa Duggar announced she is expecting her fourth baby this summer, which will give her and Kendra another set of little ones close in age. Both welcomed baby girls in 2019.

Baby watch is in full swing where Kendra Caldwell is concerned. She was just out shopping with her mom, Christina, but that doesn’t mean her baby girl won’t arrive any day now. While her official due date was never confirmed, it is suspected to be next week some time. So for now, all eyes on are Kendra’s Instagram for a baby arrival announcement.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

